Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,382 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

BECN opened at $83.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

