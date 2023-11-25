Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.13) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TM17
Team17 Group Stock Down 42.7 %
Insider Transactions at Team17 Group
In related news, insider Peter Whiting acquired 20,900 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($80,796.95). Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team17 Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.