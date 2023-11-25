Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 180 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.49. The firm has a market cap of £262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Peter Whiting acquired 20,900 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($80,796.95). Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

