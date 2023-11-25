Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,255 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

