Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

