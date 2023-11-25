Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 899,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,655,000 after acquiring an additional 162,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $410.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

