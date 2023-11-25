Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,751 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

