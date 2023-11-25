Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.