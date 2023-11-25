Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 149.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,248 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Trading Up 0.8 %
ING Groep stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
