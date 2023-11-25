Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 17,235 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,630,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 137,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.77 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

