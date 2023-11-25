Beyond (BYON) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Beyond to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.93 billion -$35.24 million -4.42 Beyond Competitors $15.00 billion -$170.02 million 8.93

Beyond’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% Beyond Competitors -13.65% -53.28% -10.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Competitors 211 1280 3651 55 2.68

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Beyond’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

