Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

