Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.30% of Bloom Energy worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 42.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 81,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.83. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

