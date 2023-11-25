BMO Capital Markets Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average of $429.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

