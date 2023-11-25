BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 411.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,568 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock worth $413,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

