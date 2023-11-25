BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Workiva by 4.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workiva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Workiva by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

