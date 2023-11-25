BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.20 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

