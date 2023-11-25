BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $2.84 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 2.16. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.