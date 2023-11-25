BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Beer worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SAM opened at $341.19 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

