BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.09% of Ziff Davis worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,656 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 200,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

