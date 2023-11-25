BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.94 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,454 shares of company stock worth $1,531,207. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

