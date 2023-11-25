BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

