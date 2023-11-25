BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $254.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,682 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

