Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$295.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$273.31.
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %
Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.28%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
