Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $109.72

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.