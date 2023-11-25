Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $20.20

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,395,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 291,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

