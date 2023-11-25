Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $2,793.95

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,797.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,685.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,569.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,523.59. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 147.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

