Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $12.40

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
AZUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
NYSE:AZUL opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.69.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.
