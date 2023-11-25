Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$80.07

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$50.82 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$74.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

