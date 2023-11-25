Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 2,040.67

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,040.67 ($25.53).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.90) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,614 ($20.19) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($97,773.05). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,528 ($19.12) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The company has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,776.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,057.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

