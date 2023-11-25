Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$62.13

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.73.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$53.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.756927 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

