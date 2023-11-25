Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 524,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $902.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. Capital Southwest’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.79%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

