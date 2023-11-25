Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $36.00

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

CSX opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

