Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUBO. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.26. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $67,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.