Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $238.25

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

