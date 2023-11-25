Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $71.89

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.89.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Itron Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. Itron has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
