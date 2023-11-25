Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $120.00

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jabil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $131.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

