Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $419.74

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.74.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $137.70 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $89,157,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

