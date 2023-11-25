Brokerages Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NNN REIT news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $47,837.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $90,553,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 634,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,998,000 after acquiring an additional 455,085 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

