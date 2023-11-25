Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $85.14

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

