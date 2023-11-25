Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT at $136.08

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $180.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $183.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,037. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

