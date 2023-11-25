Brokerages Set Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target at $5.88

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.12 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

