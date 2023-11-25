Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Price Target at $50.20

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of ROL opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

