Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.44) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.75). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($7.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.96) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

