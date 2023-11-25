Brokers Offer Predictions for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $404.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.66 and a 200-day moving average of $379.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.