Brokers Set Expectations for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE A opened at $126.62 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.