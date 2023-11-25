Brokers Set Expectations for Insulet Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.97. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

