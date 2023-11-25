Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.