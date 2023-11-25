BRP Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

DOOO opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. BRP has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BRP by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 100.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 314,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP by 40.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRP by 34.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

