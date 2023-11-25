BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 2.7%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 395,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 890,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of £9.30 million, a PE ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.66.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

