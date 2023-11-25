BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BSQUARE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSQR

BSQUARE Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.